COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.540-2.580 EPS.
Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
