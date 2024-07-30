COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.540-2.580 EPS.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

