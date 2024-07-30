Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Corbion Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.
About Corbion
Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.
