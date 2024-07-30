Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.74% from the company’s current price.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,554,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

