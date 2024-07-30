Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.78% of Core & Main worth $89,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 370.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 215,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its position in Core & Main by 85.7% during the first quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 217,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

