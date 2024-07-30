Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Financial Contrast

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Netcapital -17.74% -3.55% -3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Netcapital.

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 3.38 N/A N/A N/A Netcapital $8.49 million 0.21 $2.95 million ($0.05) -1.79

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Netcapital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

