Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,741,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $9,111,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

