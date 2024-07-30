Cormark Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.94.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$90.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$94.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

