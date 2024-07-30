Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.87.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.50. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

