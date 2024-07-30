Cormark Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

AEM opened at C$103.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

