Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $55.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $42.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

