CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.79 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

