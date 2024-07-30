Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $146,267.70 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BASE opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

