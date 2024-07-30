Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 68.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

