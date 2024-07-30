Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cricut Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cricut

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cricut’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

