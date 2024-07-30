Critical Contrast: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Affimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -1.10 Affimed $8.95 million 8.87 -$114.66 million N/A N/A

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CannaPharmaRX and Affimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Affimed has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 699.74%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Volatility & Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -40.68% Affimed -2,361.94% -135.81% -87.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Affimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CannaPharmaRX



CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Affimed



Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to develop the combination of AFM13 with Artiva's AB-101 NK cell therapy; license and strategic collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules, including AFM32, in oncology; and research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates, which includes novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

