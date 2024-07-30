Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 17,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

