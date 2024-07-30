Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

COIHY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.