Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 321,254 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 101,903 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

