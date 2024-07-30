Cronos One Day Volume Hits $6.16 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $6.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00040581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

