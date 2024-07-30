Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Down 5%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.
Cuisine Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
About Cuisine Solutions
Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cuisine Solutions
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.