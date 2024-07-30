Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Down 5%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Cuisine Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.