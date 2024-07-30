Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

