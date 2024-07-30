Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.