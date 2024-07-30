CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -403.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.40. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

