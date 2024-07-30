DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Get Hershey alerts:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

HSY opened at $192.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.56. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 38.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 79.8% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 166.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

