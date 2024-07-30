DA Davidson Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.69. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

