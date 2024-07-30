DA Davidson Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG
Graco Price Performance
NYSE GGG opened at $83.41 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.
Graco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graco
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.