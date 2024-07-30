DA Davidson Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $83.41 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

