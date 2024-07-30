DA Davidson Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

HAS opened at $64.70 on Monday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

