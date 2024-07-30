DA Davidson Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $41.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.91 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,118.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,023.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,048.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

