Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

