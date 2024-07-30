Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

