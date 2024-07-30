Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $444.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $388.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $324.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

