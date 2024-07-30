Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,106,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

