Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $325.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $367.75.

CHTR stock opened at $377.36 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average of $295.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

