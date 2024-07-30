Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

