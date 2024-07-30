DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

DexCom Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

