DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

