DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 0.2%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 64,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 229,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

