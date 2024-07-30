Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $495.17 million, a PE ratio of 92.69 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

