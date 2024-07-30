Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.17. 2,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

