DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14, a PEG ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,016 shares of company stock valued at $49,578,916 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

