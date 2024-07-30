Dorman Products (DORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY24 guidance at $5.40-5.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.