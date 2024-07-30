Dorman Products (DORM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY24 guidance at $5.40-5.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
