Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $97,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 57.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 441,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 97.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

