Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DSM opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.50. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.83).
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.