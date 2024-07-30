Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DSM opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.50. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.83).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

