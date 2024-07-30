Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.59 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

