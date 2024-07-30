Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 292.55 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 0.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295 ($3.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.19.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

