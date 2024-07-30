Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $63,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.