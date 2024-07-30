East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $88.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,960 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

EWBC stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

