Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

