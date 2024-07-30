Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,652,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

