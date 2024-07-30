Ecovyst (ECVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

